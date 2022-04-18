Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.5% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.7% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $56.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average of $57.55. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

