Empirical Finance LLC Reduces Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Empirical Finance LLC lessened its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,085 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 13.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,750,000 after purchasing an additional 545,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,077,000 after buying an additional 438,379 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,952,000 after purchasing an additional 41,405 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after purchasing an additional 170,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $32.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 79.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.46.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

