Empirical Finance LLC Sells 2,705 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Empirical Finance LLC cut its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $37.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.54. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

BorgWarner Company Profile (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

