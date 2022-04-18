Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ET. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 98.7% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 201,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 100,102 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 22.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,332,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 242,542 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 10.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 504,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 28,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $11.51. 252,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,200,547. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.08. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

About Energy Transfer (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.