Enfusion Inc’s (NYSE:ENFN) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Enfusion’s (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 19th. Enfusion had issued 18,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $318,750,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of Enfusion’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

ENFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enfusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enfusion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE:ENFN opened at $11.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.30. Enfusion has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Enfusion will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

