Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Increased to C$4.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$4.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised Ensign Energy Services from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Firstegy raised Ensign Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$3.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$2.20 to C$5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.36.

TSE:ESI opened at C$4.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$714.28 million and a P/E ratio of -4.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.32. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.00 and a 1 year high of C$4.64.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$629,923.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,547,136.83. Also, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,268,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,781,041.88.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

