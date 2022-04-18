Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Position Trimmed by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Entegris by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $3.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.11. 1,194,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,912. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.85. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.16 and a 1-year high of $158.00.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

In other news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 24,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total value of $3,335,365.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.20.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

