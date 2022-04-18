Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Stake Raised by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Entergy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Entergy by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Entergy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 19,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $2,387,016.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,859,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $283,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 221,251 shares of company stock worth $25,937,864. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of ETR opened at $124.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $124.76.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

