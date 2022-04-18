EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,563 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.36.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,337,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.94.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

