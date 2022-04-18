Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12. Equifax posted earnings per share of $1.97 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year earnings of $8.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.61 to $8.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $10.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on EFX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.42.

EFX traded down $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,210. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.61. Equifax has a 1 year low of $186.96 and a 1 year high of $300.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 208.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

