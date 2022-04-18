Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,391,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,757 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 891,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,945,000 after buying an additional 388,199 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 8,193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after buying an additional 333,980 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,310,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,020,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EFX opened at $216.38 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $186.96 and a one year high of $300.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.42.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

