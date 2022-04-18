Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,757 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 891,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,945,000 after acquiring an additional 388,199 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 8,193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,670,000 after acquiring an additional 333,980 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $81,310,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.42.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX stock traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $212.92. The company had a trading volume of 16,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,210. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.55 and a 200 day moving average of $254.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.96 and a 1-year high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

