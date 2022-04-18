Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,706,098,000 after purchasing an additional 503,508 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 745,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,704,000 after purchasing an additional 301,802 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,143,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,619,000 after purchasing an additional 189,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 864,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,186,000 after purchasing an additional 169,825 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total transaction of $2,939,016.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $731.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.16, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $716.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $760.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $662.26 and a one year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 223.83%.

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $848.22.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

