Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

TSE ERO traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$20.47. 160,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,122. The stock has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 7.25. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$15.01 and a one year high of C$29.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

