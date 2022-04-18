ESGEN Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 18th (NASDAQ:ESACU)

ESGEN Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ESACU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 18th. ESGEN Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ ESACU opened at $10.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.08. ESGEN Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $10.38.

Get ESGEN Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESACU. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $412,000.

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy and infrastructure sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESGEN Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESGEN Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.