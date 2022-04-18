ETHPad Price Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. During the last seven days, ETHPad has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One ETHPad coin can now be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. ETHPad has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and $250,456.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ETHPad alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044815 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.25 or 0.07410661 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,366.58 or 0.99694931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00048728 BTC.

ETHPad Coin Profile

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ETHPad

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHPad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.