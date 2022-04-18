Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Sells $2,429,859.00 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total value of $2,429,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,969,473.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $6,058,677.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $6,592,770.00.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $115.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.80.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after purchasing an additional 560,583 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Etsy by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

