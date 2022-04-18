Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Short Interest Update

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the March 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUTLF remained flat at $$10.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40. Eutelsat Communications has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EUTLF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eutelsat Communications from €14.00 ($15.22) to €13.00 ($14.13) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Eutelsat Communications from €13.00 ($14.13) to €11.70 ($12.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eutelsat Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

