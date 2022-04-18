EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Down to $13.35

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 13.35, but opened at 12.77. EverCommerce shares last traded at 12.86, with a volume of 1,565 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.15.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is 12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is 14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.07 by -0.09. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,907,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth $3,298,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth $58,632,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth $13,192,000. Institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

About EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

