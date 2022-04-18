EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Down to $13.35

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 13.35, but opened at 12.77. EverCommerce shares last traded at 12.86, with a volume of 1,565 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.15.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is 12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is 14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,907,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth $3,298,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth $58,632,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth $13,192,000. Institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.
About EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
