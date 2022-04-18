Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives $88.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

NYSE:ES opened at $93.12 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $93.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.22.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,374 shares of company stock worth $895,464. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 97,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after buying an additional 52,898 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $750,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

