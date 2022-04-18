EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.29 Million

Equities analysts expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) to post $146.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $144.20 million. EVERTEC reported sales of $139.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year sales of $598.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $595.51 million to $602.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $627.02 million, with estimates ranging from $617.02 million to $640.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. EVERTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other news, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $601,429.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 210,341 shares of company stock valued at $8,080,318. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 589.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 8,720.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVTC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.07. 11,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,960. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

