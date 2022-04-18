Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) PT Raised to C$47.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EIFZF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.50.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

EIFZF opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.92. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $37.72.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.