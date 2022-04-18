eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.51

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.51 and last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 3538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPI. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 3.03.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In related news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $1,178,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $242,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,433 shares of company stock worth $8,185,917. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in eXp World by 3.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in eXp World by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in eXp World by 158.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 48,785 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter valued at $4,772,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

