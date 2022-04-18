F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Receives $13.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNB. Raymond James raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. F.N.B.’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 71.9% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 26,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,129,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

