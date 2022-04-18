F3Logic LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

F3Logic LLC trimmed its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of A. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on A. Citigroup lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.54.

Shares of A traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.64. 4,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,418. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.68 and a 200-day moving average of $145.57. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $123.06 and a one year high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

