F3Logic LLC Sells 4,492 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

F3Logic LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,896,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,257,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,310,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,036,000 after purchasing an additional 820,736 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,181,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,388,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,691,000 after purchasing an additional 674,724 shares during the period.
QYLD stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.42. 67,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,042,721. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $23.15.
