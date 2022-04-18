F3Logic LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,547,000 after buying an additional 1,916,314 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after buying an additional 2,710,324 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,046,312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,311,000 after buying an additional 63,959 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,759,000 after buying an additional 4,462,674 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.59. The stock had a trading volume of 572,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,339,846. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $41.47 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.78.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
