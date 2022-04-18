Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 658,100 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the March 15th total of 963,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.71.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total transaction of $7,005,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total transaction of $118,535.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,148 shares of company stock worth $12,804,921. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FICO traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $413.72. 145,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,833. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $471.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $342.89 and a 12 month high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.