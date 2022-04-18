Falconswap Market Capitalization Achieves $1.26 Million (FSW)

Falconswap (FSW) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Falconswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0338 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. Falconswap has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $58,022.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Falconswap has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Falconswap Coin Profile

FSW is a coin. It launched on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

