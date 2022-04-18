Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. Farmland Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 13.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

FPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

In other news, CEO Paul A. Pittman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forward Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,595,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth $5,789,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 443.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 474,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 386,905 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 385,157 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 749.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 332,333 shares in the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FPI traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,322. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.19. The company has a market cap of $685.30 million, a P/E ratio of -61.63 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

