Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.17.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $56.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.55.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $328,554,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Fastenal by 334.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,148,000 after buying an additional 4,977,181 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth $127,166,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Fastenal by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,046,000 after buying an additional 1,738,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Fastenal by 1,463.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,308,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,853,000 after buying an additional 1,225,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

