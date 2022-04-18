Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $41.67

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.67 and last traded at $41.93, with a volume of 8283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.20.

FNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.35.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,138 shares of company stock worth $1,220,292 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.