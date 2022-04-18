Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $41.67

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.67 and last traded at $41.93, with a volume of 8283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.20.
FNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.35.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.
In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,138 shares of company stock worth $1,220,292 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF)
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity National Financial (FNF)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.