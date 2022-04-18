Filecash (FIC) Price Reaches $0.0116 on Top Exchanges

Filecash (FIC) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 18th. Filecash has a market cap of $298,974.88 and $133,277.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Filecash has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Filecash coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00044755 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,923.11 or 0.07420134 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,380.77 or 0.99965658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00048748 BTC.

About Filecash

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash

Filecash Coin Trading

