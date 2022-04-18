First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $131.07 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) will report sales of $131.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.00 million and the lowest is $130.10 million. First Merchants reported sales of $124.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year sales of $598.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $587.20 million to $615.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $667.00 million, with estimates ranging from $656.00 million to $682.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $127.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

FRME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Merchants in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

FRME stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.11. 4,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,003. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $48.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in First Merchants by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 56,105 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,369,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First Merchants by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 51,388 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

