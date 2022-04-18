First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Short Interest Down 26.4% in March

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the March 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the third quarter valued at $276,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,319,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $485,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF stock opened at $28.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $29.76.

