First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Short Interest Update

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 28,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,329,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FJP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.83. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.74. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $56.55.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.