Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the March 15th total of 125,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 261.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 21,689 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 215,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE DFP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.46. 72,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,177. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
