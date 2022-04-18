Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $41.51

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.51 and last traded at $42.17, with a volume of 257496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.68.

FOCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $523.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 0.58%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.