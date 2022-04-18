Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Gap Down to $14.58

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.58, but opened at $13.63. Foghorn Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 210 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $548.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 3.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24.

Foghorn Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FHTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 99.53% and a negative net margin of 7,681.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,254,000 after purchasing an additional 28,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 586,487 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,770,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 74,688 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 77,554 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

