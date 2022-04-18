Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Up to $4.45

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $4.55. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 106,865 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 53,749 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 31.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 26,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 6.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.
About Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and CÃ´te d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and SÃ©guÃ©la gold mine located in south western CÃ´te d'Ivoire.
