Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Up to $4.45

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $4.55. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 106,865 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 53,749 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 31.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 26,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 6.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and CÃ´te d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and SÃ©guÃ©la gold mine located in south western CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

