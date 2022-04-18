Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.52-1.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $453-481 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.81 million.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $92.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $125.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.66.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $459.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Forward Air will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Forward Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Forward Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Forward Air by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Forward Air by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,780,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Forward Air by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.