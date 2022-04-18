Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $88.69

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $88.69 and last traded at $89.57, with a volume of 155321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.91.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.52 and a 200 day moving average of $141.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 12.61%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 64.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 236.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Fox Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

