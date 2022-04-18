Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $88.69

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $88.69 and last traded at $89.57, with a volume of 155321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.91.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.52 and a 200 day moving average of $141.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 64.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 236.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.
Fox Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOXF)
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
