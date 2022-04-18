Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.80. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.84%.

In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Franchise Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,239,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,290,000 after acquiring an additional 22,428 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,289,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Franchise Group by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 770,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,212,000 after acquiring an additional 207,094 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Franchise Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 684,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,707,000 after acquiring an additional 74,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Franchise Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group (Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

