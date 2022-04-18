Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Holdings Raised by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 8.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter worth about $266,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter worth about $1,764,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FMS shares. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($66.30) to €57.00 ($61.96) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.40 to $30.30 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($71.74) to €61.00 ($66.30) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.71.

Shares of NYSE FMS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,728. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.96. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

