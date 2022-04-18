Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives $51.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on FMS. Zacks Investment Research raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($66.30) to €57.00 ($61.96) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($71.74) to €61.00 ($66.30) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.40 to $30.30 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.55. The company had a trading volume of 949 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,728. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

