Frontier Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,163,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,349 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 1,902.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,316,000 after acquiring an additional 229,723 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,268,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,914,000 after acquiring an additional 75,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Newell Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,452,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,710,000 after acquiring an additional 198,383 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $22.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average is $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

