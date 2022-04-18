Frontier Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

GD stock opened at $243.74 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $182.43 and a one year high of $254.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.32 and a 200-day moving average of $214.23.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

