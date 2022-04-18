Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,058,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,674,000 after buying an additional 79,563 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 437,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,073,000 after acquiring an additional 92,511 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 299,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 298,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,395,000 after purchasing an additional 26,001 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GSST opened at $50.16 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.45.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.