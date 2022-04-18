Frontier Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,472 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 269.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BGS opened at $27.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.33. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $36.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average is $30.11.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 182.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

