Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,172 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,172 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17,868 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $98.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.55 and a 200-day moving average of $105.54. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $98.87 and a 1-year high of $108.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

